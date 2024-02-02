Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL] Is Currently 22.40 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Societal CDMO Inc [NASDAQ: SCTL] closed the trading session at $0.40. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Societal CDMO and Benuvia Sign Co-Marketing Agreement Designed to Promote Complementary CDMO and API Manufacturing Services to Drug Developers.

Agreement Broadly Applicable to All Therapeutic Areas with Specific Focus on the Growing Psychedelic and Cannabinoid Drug Development Markets.

Complementary Capabilities Range from API Manufacturing through Process Development and cGMP Manufacturing to Fill/Finish.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.52 percent and weekly performance of 16.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -52.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 241.60K shares, SCTL reached to a volume of 3334353 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCTL shares is $2.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCTL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Societal CDMO Inc is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCTL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

SCTL stock trade performance evaluation

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.08. With this latest performance, SCTL shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCTL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3538, while it was recorded at 0.3531 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6007 for the last 200 days.

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Societal CDMO Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Societal CDMO Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -114.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCTL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Societal CDMO Inc go to 15.00%.

Societal CDMO Inc [SCTL]: Institutional Ownership

