SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Revenue clocked in at $862.83 million, up 2.15% YTD: What’s Next?

SL Green Realty Corp. [NYSE: SLG] price surged by 2.65 percent to reach at $1.19. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:15 PM that SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 EPS of ($2.45) per Share; and FFO of $0.72 per Share After Non-Recurring Charges.

Increases 2024 Earnings Guidance.

The one-year SLG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.75. The average equity rating for SLG stock is currently 3.42, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLG shares is $41.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for SL Green Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SL Green Realty Corp. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.64.

SLG Stock Performance Analysis:

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.77. With this latest performance, SLG shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.89 for SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.37, while it was recorded at 46.66 for the last single week of trading, and 34.23 for the last 200 days.

SLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SL Green Realty Corp. posted -0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SL Green Realty Corp. go to -10.84%.

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SLG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SLG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SLG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.