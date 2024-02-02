Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI] stock Upgrade by Sidoti analyst, price target now $10

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [NYSE: PBI] surged by $0.04 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $4.15. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:10 AM that Pitney Bowes Declares Common Stock Dividend.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI), a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock of $0.05 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2024 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2024.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. stock has also loss -4.82% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PBI stock has inclined by 28.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 9.21% and lost -5.68% year-on date.

The market cap for PBI stock reached $731.77 million, with 174.03 million shares outstanding and 153.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, PBI reached a trading volume of 4622908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBI shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Pitney Bowes, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 30, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pitney Bowes, Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBI in the course of the last twelve months was 17.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.94.

PBI stock trade performance evaluation

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.82. With this latest performance, PBI shares dropped by -4.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.72 for Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.65 for the last 200 days.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Pitney Bowes, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pitney Bowes, Inc. posted 0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pitney Bowes, Inc. go to 6.00%.

Pitney Bowes, Inc. [PBI]: Institutional Ownership

