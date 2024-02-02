PBF Energy Inc [PBF] moved down -0.55: Why It’s Important

PBF Energy Inc [NYSE: PBF] closed the trading session at $50.23. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 1:05 PM that PBF Energy to Participate in Industry Conferences.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) today announced that members of its management team will participate in the Sankey Research Energy Conference on January 3, 2024, and the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference on January 4th and 5th, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Any company presentation materials will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the PBF Energy website at www.pbfenergy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.26 percent and weekly performance of 9.08 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 13.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, PBF reached to a volume of 2884839 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PBF Energy Inc [PBF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBF shares is $49.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBF stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for PBF Energy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PBF Energy Inc is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.85.

PBF stock trade performance evaluation

PBF Energy Inc [PBF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, PBF shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.34 for PBF Energy Inc [PBF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.14, while it was recorded at 49.90 for the last single week of trading, and 43.93 for the last 200 days.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PBF Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.85 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PBF Energy Inc [PBF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PBF Energy Inc posted 4.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.98/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBF Energy Inc go to 0.00%.

PBF Energy Inc [PBF]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PBF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PBF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PBF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.