Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC] Stock trading around $255.23 per share: What’s Next?

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NYSE: NSC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.50% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 7.31%. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 1:10 PM that Norfolk Southern, BLET, and SMART-TD partner with FRA to launch groundbreaking C3RS pilot program.

Joint safety initiative provides employees confidential forum to report safety issues .

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC), the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen (BLET), and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers – Transportation Division (SMART-TD), in partnership with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), announced Monday their joint participation in an FRA Confidential Close Call Reporting System (C3RS) pilot program designed to enhance railroad safety.

Over the last 12 months, NSC stock rose by 3.83%. The one-year Norfolk Southern Corp. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -5.41. The average equity rating for NSC stock is currently 2.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $57.72 billion, with 226.14 million shares outstanding and 225.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, NSC stock reached a trading volume of 3953191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $242.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corp. is set at 6.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 69.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.14.

NSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.31. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 8.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.90 for Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 229.30, while it was recorded at 240.00 for the last single week of trading, and 215.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Norfolk Southern Corp. Fundamentals:

Norfolk Southern Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.14 and a Current Ratio set at 1.24.

NSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corp. posted 3.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corp. go to 2.23%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NSC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NSC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NSC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.