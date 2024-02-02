NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG] gain 2.31% so far this year. What now?

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NYSE: NWG] gained 0.70% or 0.04 points to close at $5.76 with a heavy trading volume of 2931163 shares.

The daily chart for NWG points out that the company has recorded -3.36% loss over the past six months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, NWG reached to a volume of 2931163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWG shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWG stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for NatWest Group Plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NatWest Group Plc ADR is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for NWG stock

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.13. With this latest performance, NWG shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.70 for NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.53, while it was recorded at 5.77 for the last single week of trading, and 5.89 for the last 200 days.

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NatWest Group Plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.47.

NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NatWest Group Plc ADR go to 0.31%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at NatWest Group Plc ADR [NWG]

The top three institutional holders of NWG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NWG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NWG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.