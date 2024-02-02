Mattel, Inc. [MAT] fell -3.23% so far this year. What now?

Mattel, Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.94%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Hot Wheels Let’s Race to Debut on Netflix March 4.

All-new animated children’s series features music by award-winning musician, singer-songwriter Patrick Stump.

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) and Netflix announced today that Hot Wheels Let’s Race, Mattel Television Studios’ all-new animated children’s series, will debut on Netflix globally on March 4. Released today alongside series key art, the official trailer for Hot Wheels Let’s Race features the show’s theme song performed by Patrick Stump, award-winning musician, singer-songwriter, and lead vocalist for Fall Out Boy. Stump composed, recorded, and produced the theme song for Hot Wheels Let’s Race in addition to leading the composition of the score, underscore, and music cues for all episodes.

Over the last 12 months, MAT stock dropped by -10.70%. The one-year Mattel, Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.41. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.45 billion, with 354.40 million shares outstanding and 350.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.67M shares, MAT stock reached a trading volume of 3463423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel, Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $22.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Mattel, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel, Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.73.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.94. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -2.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.79 for Mattel, Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.59, while it was recorded at 18.20 for the last single week of trading, and 19.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel, Inc. Fundamentals:

Mattel, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.73 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

MAT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mattel, Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel, Inc. go to 9.50%.

Mattel, Inc. [MAT] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.