Market cap of TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] reaches 4.48M – now what?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: RNAZ] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -1.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.68. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nasdaq Determines TransCode Therapeutics Compliance with Minimum Stockholders’ Equity Requirement and Continued Listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market.

The Nasdaq notice also stated that if, within the one-year monitoring period, the Nasdaq Staff finds the Company is again out of compliance with the Equity Rule that was the subject of the exception, notwithstanding Rule 5810(c)(2), the Company will not be permitted to provide the Staff with a plan of compliance with respect to that deficiency and the Staff will not be permitted to grant additional time for the Company to regain compliance with respect to that deficiency, nor will the Company be afforded an applicable cure or compliance period pursuant to Rule 5810(c)(3). Instead, the Staff will issue a Delist Determination Letter and the Company will have an opportunity to request a new hearing with the initial Hearing Panel or a newly convened Hearing Panel if the initial Panel is unavailable. The Company will have the opportunity to respond/present to the Hearing Panel as provided by Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C). The Company’s securities may be at that time delisted from Nasdaq.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3528420 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of TransCode Therapeutics Inc stands at 13.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 24.75%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 380.47K shares, RNAZ reached a trading volume of 3528420 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $120.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

How has RNAZ stock performed recently?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.70. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares dropped by -89.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -99.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -99.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.82 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.8125, while it was recorded at 0.7316 for the last single week of trading, and 75.8332 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

TransCode Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.67 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TransCode Therapeutics Inc posted -264/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -320/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RNAZ.

Insider trade positions for TransCode Therapeutics Inc [RNAZ]

