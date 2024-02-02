Market cap of Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG] reaches 3.74B – now what?

Scorpio Tankers Inc [NYSE: STNG] loss -3.76% or -2.66 points to close at $68.04 with a heavy trading volume of 4073559 shares. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:45 PM that Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces that on February 14, 2024 the Company will Issue Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and have a Conference Call.

The daily chart for STNG points out that the company has recorded 38.74% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, STNG reached to a volume of 4073559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $81.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.82.

Trading performance analysis for STNG stock

Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 8.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.99 for Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.23, while it was recorded at 70.55 for the last single week of trading, and 52.93 for the last 200 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Scorpio Tankers Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.82 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc posted 4.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STNG.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Scorpio Tankers Inc [STNG]

The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in STNG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in STNG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.