Market Analysts see Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] gaining to $36. Time to buy?

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] price surged by 12.34 percent to reach at $3.2. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Allegro MicroSystems Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results.

–Total Sales Increased 2% Year-over-Year ––E-Mobility Drives 18% Year-over-Year Increase in Automotive Sales –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year ALGM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.59. The average equity rating for ALGM stock is currently 1.56, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $38.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Allegro Microsystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro Microsystems Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 74.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.19.

ALGM Stock Performance Analysis:

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, ALGM shares dropped by -1.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.17, while it was recorded at 27.16 for the last single week of trading, and 35.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Allegro Microsystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Allegro Microsystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.19 and a Current Ratio set at 4.57.

ALGM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Allegro Microsystems Inc. posted 0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro Microsystems Inc. go to 26.10%.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. [ALGM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ALGM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALGM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALGM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.