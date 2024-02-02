LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] Is Currently -5.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

LifeStance Health Group Inc [NASDAQ: LFST] loss -5.69% or -0.34 points to close at $5.64 with a heavy trading volume of 5600607 shares. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 9:00 AM that LifeStance Appoints Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar as Chief Medical Officer.

LifeStance Health, one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that Dr. Ujjwal Ramtekkar will join the company as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 22, 2024. He will lead all clinical services, ensuring that LifeStance’s psychiatric and psychotherapy clinicians are enabled to deliver high-quality, personalized patient care that meets and exceeds professional standards.

“Dr. Ramtekkar is an experienced physician executive with a demonstrated track record of driving exceptional patient and clinical outcomes,” said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, LifeStance. “His passion for our mission, commitment to clinical excellence and experience leading diverse clinical teams make him a natural fit to lead our clinical organization as we continue to redefine the outpatient mental health space and increase access to high-quality care.”.

The daily chart for LFST points out that the company has recorded -38.56% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, LFST reached to a volume of 5600607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $7.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.96. With this latest performance, LFST shares dropped by -28.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.52 for LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.94, while it was recorded at 6.15 for the last single week of trading, and 7.53 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

LifeStance Health Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LifeStance Health Group Inc posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.13/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LFST.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc [LFST]

The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LFST stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LFST stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.