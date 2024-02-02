Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] fell -11.65% so far this year. What now?

Kilroy Realty Corp. [NYSE: KRC] price plunged by -1.57 percent to reach at -$0.56. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:55 PM that Kilroy Realty Announces 2023 Tax Treatment of Its Dividend Distributions.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, “Kilroy”) announced today the 2023 tax treatment of its dividend distributions. The company’s total dividend distributions per share of common stock (CUSIP #49427F108) are to be classified for income tax purposes as follows:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year KRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.1. The average equity rating for KRC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $42.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.87.

KRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.53. With this latest performance, KRC shares dropped by -13.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.41 for Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.99, while it was recorded at 37.47 for the last single week of trading, and 33.10 for the last 200 days.

KRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kilroy Realty Corp. posted 0.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRC.

Kilroy Realty Corp. [KRC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KRC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KRC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.