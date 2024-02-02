JP Morgan lifts Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lincoln National Corp. [NYSE: LNC] loss -3.32% on the last trading session, reaching $26.54 price per share at the time. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Series C and Series D Preferred Stock Dividends.

Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC) announced today that the board of directors of Lincoln National Corporation has declared the following preferred stock dividends:.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Semi-annual dividend of $1,156.25 per share on the corporation’s 9.250% Fixed Rate Reset Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C, $25,000 liquidation preference per share, represented by depositary shares each representing a 1/25th interest in a share of the preferred stock, holders of which will receive $46.25 per depositary share.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, LNC reached a trading volume of 2817219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNC shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNC stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lincoln National Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lincoln National Corp. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNC in the course of the last twelve months was 10.40.

Trading performance analysis for LNC stock

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.82. With this latest performance, LNC shares dropped by -2.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.67 for Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.42, while it was recorded at 27.86 for the last single week of trading, and 24.60 for the last 200 days.

Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Lincoln National Corp. posted 0.97/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -46.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lincoln National Corp. go to 7.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Lincoln National Corp. [LNC]

The top three institutional holders of LNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.