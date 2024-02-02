Humana Inc. [HUM] stock Downgrade by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $391

Humana Inc. [NYSE: HUM] loss -0.59% on the last trading session, reaching $375.82 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM that CenterWell Senior Primary Care to Continue Expanding in 2024.

Centers planned in new areas of North Carolina and Louisiana, with additional centers in eight existing geographic markets across the nation.

CenterWell Senior Primary Care will continue expanding this year, with plans to open centers in three new locations: Asheville, N.C., and Baton Rouge and New Orleans, La., and add new centers in the existing markets of:.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, HUM reached a trading volume of 3038416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Humana Inc. [HUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HUM shares is $430.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HUM stock is a recommendation set at 1.77. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Humana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Humana Inc. is set at 14.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for HUM in the course of the last twelve months was 9.24.

Trading performance analysis for HUM stock

Humana Inc. [HUM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.76. With this latest performance, HUM shares dropped by -20.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.81 for Humana Inc. [HUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 454.14, while it was recorded at 371.58 for the last single week of trading, and 479.59 for the last 200 days.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Humana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.37.

Humana Inc. [HUM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Humana Inc. posted 9.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 9.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Humana Inc. go to 10.67%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Humana Inc. [HUM]

The top three institutional holders of HUM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HUM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HUM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.