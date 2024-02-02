H.C. Wainwright lifts NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRBO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: NRBO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 67.28% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 75.33%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 8:01 AM that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND for a Phase 1 Clinical Trial of DA-1726 for the Treatment of Obesity.

Preclinical Studies Show DA-1726 Elicits Superior Weight Loss Compared to Semaglutide (Wegovy™) and Similar Weight Loss Compared to Tirzepatide (Mounjaro™), While Consuming More Food.

Initiation of Phase 1 Clinical Trial Expected to Occur in the First Half of 2024.

Over the last 12 months, NRBO stock dropped by -13.45%. The one-year NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.01. The average equity rating for NRBO stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.53 million, with 4.85 million shares outstanding and 3.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 34.39K shares, NRBO stock reached a trading volume of 68280319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRBO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRBO shares is $36.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRBO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.44 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.33.

NRBO Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRBO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 75.33. With this latest performance, NRBO shares gained by 33.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.78 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.62, while it was recorded at 3.70 for the last single week of trading, and 3.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.54 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

NRBO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -14.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -9.6/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRBO.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc [NRBO] Institutonal Ownership Details

