GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Stock trading around $1.34 per share: What’s Next?

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] price surged by 0.75 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM that GrafTech Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) (the “Company”) will hold its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (EST). The call will be hosted by senior management to discuss financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023 and current business initiatives. These financial results will be released on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 before market open and will be available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The conference call dial-in number is +1 (888) 886-7786 toll-free in North America or +1 (416) 764-8658 for overseas calls, conference ID: 86313582. Live audio of the conference call will be available via webcast on our website or can be accessed at: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1648506&tp_key=db248ef425. Archived replays of the conference call and webcast will be made available on our investor relations website at: http://ir.graftech.com.

The one-year EAF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.44. The average equity rating for EAF stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 10.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.98.

EAF Stock Performance Analysis:

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.84. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -35.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.97 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0790, while it was recorded at 1.4400 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5867 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GrafTech International Ltd. Fundamentals:

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.98 and a Current Ratio set at 4.21.

EAF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GrafTech International Ltd. posted 0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EAF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EAF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.