For FMC Corp. [FMC], Analyst sees a drop to $57. What next?

FMC Corp. [NYSE: FMC] jumped around 5.94 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $62.14 at the close of the session, up 10.57%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:30 PM that FMC Corporation announces date of 2024 annual meeting of stockholders.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that its 2024 annual meeting of stockholders will be held via live webcast on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. ET. Instructions for accessing the webcast will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website, located at https://investors.fmc.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, FMC reached a trading volume of 3758239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMC shares is $67.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for FMC Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FMC Corp. is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

FMC Corp. [FMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, FMC shares dropped by -4.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.69 for FMC Corp. [FMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.82, while it was recorded at 58.40 for the last single week of trading, and 80.76 for the last 200 days.

FMC Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.54.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, FMC Corp. posted 2.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMC Corp. go to 4.49%.

The top three institutional holders of FMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in FMC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in FMC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.