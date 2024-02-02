EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] is -12.78% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [NASDAQ: EZGO] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 6.82 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.10. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 5:25 PM that EZGO ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2023.

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: EZGO) (“EZGO” or “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a leading short-distance transportation solutions provider in China, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 (the “Fiscal Year 2023”).

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights (all results compared to the prior year period unless otherwise noted).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3404001 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of EZGO Technologies Ltd stands at 8.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.53%.

The market cap for EZGO stock reached $10.25 million, with 102.10 million shares outstanding and 92.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, EZGO reached a trading volume of 3404001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for EZGO Technologies Ltd is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for EZGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has EZGO stock performed recently?

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.30. With this latest performance, EZGO shares dropped by -8.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EZGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.71 for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1019, while it was recorded at 0.0966 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9491 for the last 200 days.

EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.02 and a Current Ratio set at 4.79.

Insider trade positions for EZGO Technologies Ltd [EZGO]

