Coursera Inc [COUR] Revenue clocked in at $609.06 million, down -1.19% YTD: What’s Next?

Coursera Inc [NYSE: COUR] slipped around 0.0 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.14 at the close of the session, down 0.00%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Coursera Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results.

Grows full year 2023 revenue 21% year-over-year.

Provides full year 2024 revenue outlook midpoint of $735 million.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 3903449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coursera Inc [COUR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUR shares is $22.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUR stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Coursera Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.73.

How has COUR stock performed recently?

Coursera Inc [COUR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.95. With this latest performance, COUR shares dropped by -0.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.68 for Coursera Inc [COUR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.69, while it was recorded at 19.73 for the last single week of trading, and 16.30 for the last 200 days.

Coursera Inc [COUR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coursera Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.72.

Earnings analysis for Coursera Inc [COUR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coursera Inc posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUR.

Insider trade positions for Coursera Inc [COUR]

