Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] moved up 0.30: Why It’s Important

Caesars Entertainment Inc [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $44.00. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 3:01 PM that Caesars Sportsbook Unveils Super Bowl LVIII Prop Betting Menu.

Sports fans can get in on the action with thousands of fun ways to bet on Super Bowl LVIII.

Caesars Sportsbook, the flagship sports wagering platform of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) (“Caesars”), today released its proposition betting menu for the Super Bowl LVIII matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. From the coin toss to the final play, sports fans can experience Super Bowl LVIII like never before with Caesars Sportsbook via thousands of game markets, prop bets, same-game parlays, in-game and play-by-play betting, and the highly popular Caesars Squares. The all-new FireBets experience brings added excitement for sports fans by highlighting the most impactful moments during Super Bowl LVIII.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.14 percent and weekly performance of -2.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -20.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.30 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 3395898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $60.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for CZR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -7.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.84 for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.68, while it was recorded at 44.41 for the last single week of trading, and 47.49 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.73.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caesars Entertainment Inc posted -0.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -311.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR.

Caesars Entertainment Inc [CZR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CZR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CZR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.