C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] moved down -12.59: Why It’s Important

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [NASDAQ: CHRW] loss -12.59% or -10.59 points to close at $73.50 with a heavy trading volume of 7405307 shares. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:06 PM that Michael Castagnetto Appointed New President of North American Surface Transportation at C.H. Robinson.

Predecessor Mac Pinkerton will help with the transition and depart the company Feb. 29.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (“C.H. Robinson”) (Nasdaq: CHRW), a leading global provider of logistics solutions, services and technology, today announced that Michael Castagnetto has been promoted to President of North American Surface Transportation (“NAST”), effective immediately. Michael succeeds Mac Pinkerton, who is transitioning from his current role at C.H. Robinson.

The daily chart for CHRW points out that the company has recorded -24.57% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, CHRW reached to a volume of 7405307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHRW shares is $81.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHRW stock is a recommendation set at 3.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHRW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHRW in the course of the last twelve months was 12.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for CHRW stock

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.44. With this latest performance, CHRW shares dropped by -15.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHRW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.80 for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.16, while it was recorded at 83.35 for the last single week of trading, and 90.48 for the last 200 days.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.12 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHRW.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. [CHRW]

The top three institutional holders of CHRW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CHRW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CHRW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.