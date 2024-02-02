Brunswick Corp. [BC] Revenue clocked in at $6.40 billion, down -12.67% YTD: What’s Next?

Brunswick Corp. [NYSE: BC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 4.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $84.49. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 6:15 AM that Brunswick Corporation Releases 2023 Fourth Quarter & Full Year Earnings.

The Company will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. CST/ 11 a.m. EST, today, Thursday, February 1, 2024, hosted by David M. Foulkes, chief executive officer, Ryan M. Gwillim, executive vice president and chief financial officer and Neha Clark, senior vice president, enterprise finance. A copy of the presentation to be used on this call will be available when the results are released as noted above.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3110219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brunswick Corp. stands at 3.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.87%.

The market cap for BC stock reached $5.81 billion, with 71.36 million shares outstanding and 67.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 709.12K shares, BC reached a trading volume of 3110219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brunswick Corp. [BC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BC shares is $94.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Brunswick Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brunswick Corp. is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for BC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for BC in the course of the last twelve months was 13.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

How has BC stock performed recently?

Brunswick Corp. [BC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, BC shares dropped by -11.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.18 for Brunswick Corp. [BC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.16, while it was recorded at 83.09 for the last single week of trading, and 81.80 for the last 200 days.

Brunswick Corp. [BC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brunswick Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Earnings analysis for Brunswick Corp. [BC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brunswick Corp. posted 1.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.97/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brunswick Corp. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brunswick Corp. [BC]

