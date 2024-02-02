Bernstein slashes price target on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] – find out why.

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.71% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.17%. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Canopy Growth to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on February 9, 2024.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) will release its financial results for the third quarter fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023 before financial markets open on February 9, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Following the release of its third quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, Canopy Growth will host an audio webcast with David Klein, CEO and Judy Hong, CFO on February 9, at 10AM Eastern Time.

Over the last 12 months, CGC stock dropped by -83.40%. The one-year Canopy Growth Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 61.78. The average equity rating for CGC stock is currently 3.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $458.28 million, with 91.11 million shares outstanding and 91.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, CGC stock reached a trading volume of 4761425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGC shares is $13.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGC stock is a recommendation set at 3.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.26.

CGC Stock Performance Analysis:

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.17. With this latest performance, CGC shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.87 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.33, while it was recorded at 4.78 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canopy Growth Corporation Fundamentals:

Canopy Growth Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.07 and a Current Ratio set at 2.52.

CGC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canopy Growth Corporation posted -4.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -132.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 13.28%.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CGC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CGC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.