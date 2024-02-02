Barclays lifts Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Solaredge Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: SEDG] surged by $2.77 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $69.27. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that SolarEdge to Announce Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, will report financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2023 after market close on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. Management will host a conference call at 4:30 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 to discuss these results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The call will be available, live, to interested parties by dialing:.

Solaredge Technologies Inc stock has also loss -1.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SEDG stock has declined by -8.80% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -64.57% and lost -25.99% year-on date.

The market cap for SEDG stock reached $3.94 billion, with 56.81 million shares outstanding and 56.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, SEDG reached a trading volume of 2903775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEDG shares is $88.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEDG stock is a recommendation set at 2.91. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaredge Technologies Inc is set at 4.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEDG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.10.

SEDG stock trade performance evaluation

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.66. With this latest performance, SEDG shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEDG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.65 for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.06, while it was recorded at 69.00 for the last single week of trading, and 171.55 for the last 200 days.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Solaredge Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.49 and a Current Ratio set at 3.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solaredge Technologies Inc posted 2.86/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 83.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEDG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaredge Technologies Inc go to 10.58%.

Solaredge Technologies Inc [SEDG]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SEDG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SEDG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SEDG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.