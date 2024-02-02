Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Stock trading around $245.78 per share: What’s Next?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [NASDAQ: ADP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.01% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.08%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 9:45 AM that ADP® Assist with Generative AI Features Makes HCM Decisions Easy, Smart and Human.

Comprehensive AI solution transforms ADP’s vast work data into actionable insights.

ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, announces the availability of ADP Assist, a cross-platform solution powered by generative AI (GenAI). ADP Assist enhances HR productivity, aids decision-making with data-driven insights, and streamlines day-to-day tasks for practitioners, managers, employees and executives with simple, human-like conversations. It harnesses the power of ADP’s unparalleled data and expertise along with GenAI to simplify the world of work. ADP Assist builds on ADP’s current AI capabilities and is currently in early release with some ADP clients today with a planned rollout for all clients.

Over the last 12 months, ADP stock rose by 10.54%. The one-year Automatic Data Processing Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.31. The average equity rating for ADP stock is currently 2.95, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $101.09 billion, with 412.10 million shares outstanding and 409.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ADP stock reached a trading volume of 4436108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADP shares is $251.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADP stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Automatic Data Processing Inc. is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADP in the course of the last twelve months was 27.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.98.

ADP Stock Performance Analysis:

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.08. With this latest performance, ADP shares gained by 5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.54 for Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 234.02, while it was recorded at 238.98 for the last single week of trading, and 232.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Automatic Data Processing Inc. Fundamentals:

Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.98 and a Current Ratio set at 1.01.

ADP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Automatic Data Processing Inc. posted 1.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Automatic Data Processing Inc. go to 11.14%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ADP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ADP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ADP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.