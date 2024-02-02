Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] moved up 33.10: Why It’s Important

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: ATRA] closed the trading session at $0.83. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:30 PM that Atara Biotherapeutics and Pierre Fabre Laboratories Announce Publication of Phase 3 ALLELE Tab-cel® Data in The Lancet Oncology.

First Phase 3 Results Published for an Allogeneic T-Cell Therapy.

Significant 51.2% Objective Response Rate and 23.0 Month Median Duration of Response in Relapsed or Refractory EBV+ PTLD Patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 61.86 percent and weekly performance of 37.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 72.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.24M shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 7712438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.62.

ATRA stock trade performance evaluation

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.62. With this latest performance, ATRA shares gained by 72.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.06 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6066, while it was recorded at 0.6580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4851 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc posted -0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -41.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc [ATRA]: Institutional Ownership

