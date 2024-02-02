Applied UV Inc [AUVI] Is Currently -4.91 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Applied UV Inc [NASDAQ: AUVI] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.52. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Applied UV, Inc. to Develop Smart Building Technologies for Larimar City, a New Luxury Development With Six Hotels and 20,000 High-end Residences – Potential Revenues Could Total $250 Million to $300 Million.

Applied UV, Inc.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Max Munn, CEO of AUVI, states: “We estimate that potential revenues from this project could total $250 Million to $300 Million over the next 3 to 6 years.” AUVI subsidiaries (MunnWorks, SteriLumen & LED), in talks with the developer to supply UV disinfection, energy saving smart building control solutions and custom interiors.

Applied UV Inc stock has also loss -10.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AUVI stock has declined by -65.00% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -85.78% and gained 6.78% year-on date.

The market cap for AUVI stock reached $3.15 million, with 1.25 million shares outstanding and 1.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, AUVI reached a trading volume of 6897319 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied UV Inc [AUVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUVI shares is $312.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUVI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied UV Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

AUVI stock trade performance evaluation

Applied UV Inc [AUVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.95. With this latest performance, AUVI shares dropped by -5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Applied UV Inc [AUVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 21.68 for the last 200 days.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applied UV Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied UV Inc [AUVI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied UV Inc posted -1.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.82/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -58.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AUVI.

Applied UV Inc [AUVI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of AUVI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AUVI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AUVI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.