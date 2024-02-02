American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Revenue clocked in at $5.08 billion, down -4.25% YTD: What’s Next?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [NYSE: AEO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.22% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.05%. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 4:30 PM that AEO Inc. Announces 30 Million Shares Authorized for Share Repurchase Program.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized 30 million shares of AEO’s common stock for repurchase through February 3, 2029. This will replace the existing authorization, which is due to expire on February 3, 2024. AEO repurchased approximately one million shares in fiscal year 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

“Reflecting improved financial performance and a healthy balance sheet, I am pleased to announce a new share repurchase program for the company. This follows a 25% increase in our quarterly cash dividend, announced in December, underscoring confidence in the strength of our business and our commitment to returning cash to shareholders,” Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer.

Over the last 12 months, AEO stock rose by 25.53%. The one-year American Eagle Outfitters Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.28. The average equity rating for AEO stock is currently 2.92, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.00 billion, with 195.06 million shares outstanding and 181.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.01M shares, AEO stock reached a trading volume of 2891967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEO shares is $21.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEO in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

AEO Stock Performance Analysis:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.05. With this latest performance, AEO shares dropped by -4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.10, while it was recorded at 20.29 for the last single week of trading, and 15.97 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Eagle Outfitters Inc. Fundamentals:

American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.63.

AEO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. go to 17.70%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. [AEO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.