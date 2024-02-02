Aflac Inc. [AFL] moved down -9.65: Why It’s Important

Aflac Inc. [NYSE: AFL] slipped around -8.14 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.20 at the close of the session, down -9.65%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Aflac Incorporated Announces Fourth Quarter Results, Reports Fourth Quarter Net Earnings of $268 Million, Reiterates Increase in First Quarter Dividend of 19%.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) today reported its fourth quarter results.

Total revenues were $3.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with $3.9 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net earnings were $268 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared with $196 million, or $0.31 per diluted share a year ago. Net earnings included a post-tax loss of $119 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, related to novation of a reinsurance treaty with a third party that has been ceded back to the company as of year end.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, AFL reached a trading volume of 9754537 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aflac Inc. [AFL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $82.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.94. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Aflac Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 13.14.

How has AFL stock performed recently?

Aflac Inc. [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.24. With this latest performance, AFL shares dropped by -8.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.08 for Aflac Inc. [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.64, while it was recorded at 83.23 for the last single week of trading, and 75.41 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Inc. [AFL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aflac Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

Earnings analysis for Aflac Inc. [AFL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Inc. posted 1.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Inc. go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for Aflac Inc. [AFL]

The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AFL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AFL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.