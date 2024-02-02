Aegon Ltd. [AEG] moved up 0.87: Why It’s Important

Aegon Ltd. [NYSE: AEG] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.83. The company report on December 20, 2023 at 2:29 PM that AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Aegon Ltd.’s U.S. Subsidiaries.

AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a+” (Excellent) of the U.S. life/health (L/H) subsidiaries of Aegon Ltd. (Bermuda) [NYSE: AEG]. Aegon Ltd.’s U.S. L/H companies are Transamerica Life Insurance Company (Cedar Rapids, IA) and Transamerica Financial Life Insurance Company (Harrison, NY) and referred to collectively as Aegon USA Group (Aegon USA). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Aegon USA’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3320006 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aegon Ltd. stands at 1.46% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.18%.

The market cap for AEG stock reached $9.71 billion, with 1.96 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, AEG reached a trading volume of 3320006 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aegon Ltd. [AEG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEG shares is $6.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Aegon Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aegon Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.84.

How has AEG stock performed recently?

Aegon Ltd. [AEG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.00. With this latest performance, AEG shares gained by 1.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.71 for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 5.88 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Aegon Ltd. [AEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aegon Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.38.

Earnings analysis for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aegon Ltd. posted -0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -81.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEG.

Insider trade positions for Aegon Ltd. [AEG]

The top three institutional holders of AEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.