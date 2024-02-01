why Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.77

Nasdaq Inc [NASDAQ: NDAQ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.16% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.74%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:01 AM that Nasdaq Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 Per Share.

Over the last 12 months, NDAQ stock dropped by -3.15%. The one-year Nasdaq Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.48. The average equity rating for NDAQ stock is currently 2.53, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.33 billion, with 491.59 million shares outstanding and 340.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NDAQ stock reached a trading volume of 4305540 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $61.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.53. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 20.54.

NDAQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.61 for Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.31, while it was recorded at 58.29 for the last single week of trading, and 52.90 for the last 200 days.

NDAQ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nasdaq Inc posted 0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.65/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc go to 4.13%.

Nasdaq Inc [NDAQ] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.