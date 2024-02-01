why Eversource Energy [ES] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $63.86

Eversource Energy [NYSE: ES] plunged by -$0.59 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $54.22. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Eversource Energy Declares Dividend, Schedules Webcast to Discuss Fourth Quarter Results.

The Eversource Energy Board of Trustees declared a quarterly dividend of $0.715 per share, payable March 29, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Eversource also announced today that it will webcast a conference call with financial analysts on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, at which senior management will review the company’s financial performance through 2023.

Eversource Energy stock has also gained 1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ES stock has inclined by 1.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.93% and lost -12.15% year-on date.

The market cap for ES stock reached $18.94 billion, with 348.44 million shares outstanding and 347.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, ES reached a trading volume of 6070185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Eversource Energy [ES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ES shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ES stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Eversource Energy shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eversource Energy is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

ES stock trade performance evaluation

Eversource Energy [ES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, ES shares dropped by -12.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Eversource Energy [ES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.09, while it was recorded at 54.83 for the last single week of trading, and 64.66 for the last 200 days.

Eversource Energy [ES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Eversource Energy’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.56.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Eversource Energy [ES] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Eversource Energy posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eversource Energy go to 3.60%.

Eversource Energy [ES]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ES stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ES stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ES stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.