why Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $20.96

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] plunged by -$0.38 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $20.23. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Ares Capital Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for Calendar Year 2023.

Ares Capital Corporation (“Ares Capital” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ARCC) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2023 common stock distributions (CUSIP #: 04010L103).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ares Capital Corporation stock has also loss -0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCC stock has inclined by 6.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.58% and gained 1.00% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCC stock reached $11.52 billion, with 569.44 million shares outstanding and 565.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 6731462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06.

ARCC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, ARCC shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.73 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.06, while it was recorded at 20.48 for the last single week of trading, and 19.29 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ares Capital Corporation posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARCC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARCC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.