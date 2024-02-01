Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.34% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.92%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Dividends.

For tax reporting purposes, 100% of the distributions paid on our common stock during 2023 will be classified as dividend income. The 2023 taxable distributions with respect to our common stock traded under ticker symbol ABR are summarized as follows:.

Over the last 12 months, ABR stock dropped by -8.97%. The one-year Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.63. The average equity rating for ABR stock is currently 2.83, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.51 billion, with 188.50 million shares outstanding and 181.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.88M shares, ABR stock reached a trading volume of 8128804 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.40.

ABR Stock Performance Analysis:

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, ABR shares dropped by -12.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.84 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.18, while it was recorded at 13.83 for the last single week of trading, and 14.17 for the last 200 days.

ABR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.