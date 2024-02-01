Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, up 13.73% YTD: What’s Next?

Vaxcyte Inc [NASDAQ: PCVX] gained 6.04% on the last trading session, reaching $71.42 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 11:37 PM that Vaxcyte Announces Pricing of $750 Million Public Offering.

The offering is expected to close on February 2, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

If compared to the average trading volume of 697.00K shares, PCVX reached a trading volume of 3900739 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCVX shares is $72.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCVX stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Vaxcyte Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxcyte Inc is set at 3.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.30.

Trading performance analysis for PCVX stock

Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.97. With this latest performance, PCVX shares gained by 13.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.99 for Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.20, while it was recorded at 67.00 for the last single week of trading, and 51.58 for the last 200 days.

Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Vaxcyte Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.14 and a Current Ratio set at 15.14.

Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Vaxcyte Inc posted -1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCVX.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Vaxcyte Inc [PCVX]

