Unum Group [UNM] Revenue clocked in at $12.39 billion, up 6.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Unum Group [NYSE: UNM] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $48.34. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Unum Group Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results.

Net income of $330.6 million ($1.69 per diluted common share) for the fourth quarter of 2023; after-tax adjusted operating income was $350.5 million ($1.79 per diluted common share).

Results for the full year and fourth quarter reflect robust margins and growth momentum, supported by the favorable operating environment; full year core operations premium growth of 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis and full year after-tax adjusted operating earnings per share growth of 23.3 percent when comparing to historically reported 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4357508 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unum Group stands at 1.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.55%.

The market cap for UNM stock reached $9.43 billion, with 195.05 million shares outstanding and 193.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, UNM reached a trading volume of 4357508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unum Group [UNM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNM shares is $56.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNM stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Unum Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unum Group is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNM in the course of the last twelve months was 8.61.

How has UNM stock performed recently?

Unum Group [UNM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, UNM shares gained by 6.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.34 for Unum Group [UNM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.78, while it was recorded at 47.57 for the last single week of trading, and 46.35 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Unum Group [UNM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Unum Group posted 1.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Unum Group go to 7.30%.

Insider trade positions for Unum Group [UNM]

The top three institutional holders of UNM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UNM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UNM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.