Under Armour Inc [UA] fell -11.38% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc [NYSE: UA] plunged by -$0.28 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.40. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2024 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2024 (ended December 31, 2023) results on February 8, 2024, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

Under Armour Inc stock has also gained 1.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UA stock has inclined by 16.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 1.65% and lost -11.38% year-on date.

The market cap for UA stock reached $3.24 billion, with 221.35 million shares outstanding and 156.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 3967480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $9.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 2.15. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

Under Armour Inc [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.93. With this latest performance, UA shares dropped by -11.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Under Armour Inc [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.82, while it was recorded at 7.50 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.35 and a Current Ratio set at 2.24.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc go to 21.80%.

The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.