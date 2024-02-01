UGI Corp. [UGI] is -10.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UGI Corp. [NYSE: UGI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.47% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.08%. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:36 PM that UGI Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, UGI stock dropped by -43.38%. The one-year UGI Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.63. The average equity rating for UGI stock is currently 2.25, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.64 billion, with 209.50 million shares outstanding and 208.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, UGI stock reached a trading volume of 3658723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UGI Corp. [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UGI Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corp. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

UGI Stock Performance Analysis:

UGI Corp. [UGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, UGI shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.46 for UGI Corp. [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.14, while it was recorded at 22.74 for the last single week of trading, and 25.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UGI Corp. Fundamentals:

UGI Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

UGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UGI Corp. posted 1.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.95/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corp. go to 5.75%.

UGI Corp. [UGI] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in UGI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in UGI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.