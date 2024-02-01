Toro Co. [TTC] Revenue clocked in at $4.54 billion, down -3.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Toro Co. [NYSE: TTC] price plunged by -1.56 percent to reach at -$1.47. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Toro® Transpira™ Wins 2023 New Product of the Year.

Toro, a leading global provider of solutions for the outdoor environment, is proud to announce that Transpira™ has been awarded the 2023 New Product of the Year Award in the Agriculture Irrigation Category by the Irrigation Association. This recognition is a testament to Toro’s commitment to advancing innovation and sustainability within the agricultural industry.

Toro Transpira, a cutting-edge product designed to measure plant water consumption via direct plant sensing, caught the attention of experts and customers alike. Through a collaboration with technology partner Treetoscope Ltd., this groundbreaking technology enables farmers to optimize water usage while maximizing crop yield. As water scarcity becomes an increasingly critical global issue, Transpira stands out as a valuable asset for sustainable agriculture.

The one-year TTC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.44. The average equity rating for TTC stock is currently 2.67, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Toro Co. [TTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTC shares is $101.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Toro Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Toro Co. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for TTC in the course of the last twelve months was 61.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

TTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Toro Co. [TTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.13. With this latest performance, TTC shares dropped by -3.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Toro Co. [TTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.75, while it was recorded at 93.62 for the last single week of trading, and 94.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Toro Co. Fundamentals:

Toro Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TTC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Toro Co. posted 0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Toro Co. go to 10.20%.

Toro Co. [TTC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of TTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.