TD Securities slashes price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] – find out why.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [NYSE: CP] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.35 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $80.47. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 2:00 PM that CPKC Announces 2024 Steam Tour Schedule Dates.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is pleased to announce the schedule dates for its historic Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour, which will kick off April 24 at the company’s global headquarters in Calgary, Alta. and culminate June 4 in Mexico City. The tour will bring the story of CPKC’s uniquely North American railway history and compelling future to life for rail fans and visitors as it travels across CPKC’s network.

“Our combination on April 14, 2023, brought together two railroads with long and proud histories that together created the first and only railroad network connecting North America,” said Keith Creel, CPKC President and CEO. “This special cross-continental journey of the 2816 steam locomotive serves as a reminder of our past and a celebration of our future. We are excited to share this extraordinary experience with communities across our network as we mark the one-year anniversary of our CPKC journey. The Final Spike Anniversary Steam Tour will be the first ever steam-powered passenger train in North America to traverse Canada, the U.S. and Mexico in a single trip.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4314535 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at 1.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.81%.

The market cap for CP stock reached $74.98 billion, with 932.10 million shares outstanding and 931.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.48M shares, CP reached a trading volume of 4314535 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CP shares is $84.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CP stock is a recommendation set at 1.85. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CP in the course of the last twelve months was 62.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.46.

How has CP stock performed recently?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.25. With this latest performance, CP shares gained by 1.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.57 for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.24, while it was recorded at 79.31 for the last single week of trading, and 77.30 for the last 200 days.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.46 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Earnings analysis for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.71/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited go to 11.59%.

Insider trade positions for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited [CP]

The top three institutional holders of CP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.