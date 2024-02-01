Stryker Corp. [SYK] Stock trading around $335.48 per share: What’s Next?

Stryker Corp. [NYSE: SYK] gained 5.95% on the last trading session, reaching $335.48 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 8:10 AM that Stryker Expands Prophecy® Surgical Planning System to Include the New Footprint™, Offering Surgeons a Comprehensive View of the Foot and Ankle.

Stryker’s Footprint and Infinity Total Ankle System will be featured at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons Annual Meeting.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Stryker (NYSE: SYK), a global leader in medical technologies, today announced the launch of Prophecy Footprint, an expansion of the Prophecy Surgical Planning system, offering comprehensive surgical planning across the entire foot. The system will be demonstrated at the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (ACFAS) Annual Meeting, Tampa Bay, Fla., Feb. 1-4 (booth #919).

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, SYK reached a trading volume of 4931411 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stryker Corp. [SYK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYK shares is $356.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Stryker Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Feb-01-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stryker Corp. is set at 6.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYK in the course of the last twelve months was 41.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

Trading performance analysis for SYK stock

Stryker Corp. [SYK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.01. With this latest performance, SYK shares gained by 12.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.26 for Stryker Corp. [SYK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 300.28, while it was recorded at 317.98 for the last single week of trading, and 287.75 for the last 200 days.

Stryker Corp. [SYK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stryker Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.58.

Stryker Corp. [SYK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Stryker Corp. posted 2.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stryker Corp. go to 10.71%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Stryker Corp. [SYK]

The top three institutional holders of SYK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SYK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SYK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.