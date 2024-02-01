Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] is -5.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc [AMEX: SVM] traded at a high on Tuesday, posting a 1.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.49. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Silvercorp Reports High-Grade Silver Drill Results at The TLP Mine.

Trading Symbol TSX: SVM NYSE American: SVM.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (“Silvercorp” or the “Company”) (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report assay results from its ongoing diamond drilling program at the TLP mine within the Ying Mining District, China (Figure 1).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4045951 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Silvercorp Metals Inc stands at 4.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for SVM stock reached $440.28 million, with 176.77 million shares outstanding and 168.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, SVM reached a trading volume of 4045951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SVM shares is $4.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SVM stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Silvercorp Metals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Silvercorp Metals Inc is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SVM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.93.

How has SVM stock performed recently?

Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.63. With this latest performance, SVM shares dropped by -7.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.32 for Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.56, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.76 for the last 200 days.

Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Silvercorp Metals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.93 and a Current Ratio set at 4.09.

Earnings analysis for Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Silvercorp Metals Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SVM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Silvercorp Metals Inc go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Silvercorp Metals Inc [SVM]

The top three institutional holders of SVM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%.