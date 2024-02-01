Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] gain 9.79% so far this year. What now?

Peabody Energy Corp. [NYSE: BTU] plunged by -$0.21 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $26.70. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Peabody Announces New $320 Million Revolving Credit Facility.

Peabody (NYSE: BTU) today announced the closing of a new $320 million senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in January 2028, subject to certain conditions relating to the company’s outstanding Convertible Senior Notes due March 1, 2028. Revolving loans under the facility bear interest at a rate of SOFR plus an applicable margin ranging from 3.50% to 4.25%, depending on the company’s total net leverage ratio. At Peabody’s current total net leverage ratio, the margin would be 3.50%. Letters of credit under the facility are subject to a fee equal to the applicable margin. The facility will be guaranteed by certain of Peabody’s subsidiaries.

“This new revolving credit facility is intended to further enhance our financial resiliency during the period of investment at the Centurion Mine as part of our strategy to reweight Peabody’s long-term production and revenue toward premium Australian metallurgical coal,” said Mark Spurbeck, Peabody’s Chief Financial Officer. “Over the past two years, we have strengthened our balance sheet and implemented an initial $1.0 billion share repurchase program. We are now taking the next steps to achieve our goal of making the Centurion Mine a global leader in the metallurgical coal market.”.

Peabody Energy Corp. stock has also loss -0.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTU stock has inclined by 10.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.89% and gained 9.79% year-on date.

The market cap for BTU stock reached $3.50 billion, with 143.90 million shares outstanding and 130.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, BTU reached a trading volume of 3721873 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $28.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corp. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 1.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.88.

Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.19. With this latest performance, BTU shares gained by 9.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.39 for Peabody Energy Corp. [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.53, while it was recorded at 26.81 for the last single week of trading, and 23.02 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.88 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peabody Energy Corp. posted 3.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTU.

