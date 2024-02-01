Oppenheimer slashes price target on Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] – find out why.

Extreme Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: EXTR] loss -18.81% on the last trading session, reaching $13.51 price per share at the time. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 7:05 AM that Extreme Networks Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Financial Results In-line With Previously Revised Second Quarter Outlook.

Extreme Networks, Inc. (“Extreme”) (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its second quarter ended December 31, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, EXTR reached a trading volume of 8290828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXTR shares is $20.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Extreme Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Extreme Networks Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXTR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.74.

Trading performance analysis for EXTR stock

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.54. With this latest performance, EXTR shares dropped by -23.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.74 for Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 16.23 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Extreme Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.74 and a Current Ratio set at 1.02.

Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Extreme Networks Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Extreme Networks Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Extreme Networks Inc. [EXTR]

