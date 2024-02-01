Market cap of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] reaches 2.53M – now what?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SNOA] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 19.19 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.19. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Introduces Lumacyn Clarifying Mist, an All Natural, Over-the-Counter Skincare Product for Daily Use.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing patented Microcyn® technology based stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, today announced the launch of LumacynTM Clarifying Mist direct to consumers for over-the-counter use in the United States.

Lumacyn Clarifying Mist is an anti-inflammatory and antibacterial spray that calms irritated skin using Sonoma’s patented stabilized hypochlorous acid. As a daily use toner, Lumacyn is specially formulated to soothe the skin, reduce redness and irritation, and manage blemishes by reducing infection. Lumacyn is all-natural, pH balanced, free of fragrances and additives, and safe for all ages and skin types.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 52565265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 34.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 20.30%.

The market cap for SNOA stock reached $2.53 million, with 13.68 million shares outstanding and 13.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, SNOA reached a trading volume of 52565265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOA shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has SNOA stock performed recently?

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, SNOA shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.63 for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1770, while it was recorded at 0.1675 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7024 for the last 200 days.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.48.

Insider trade positions for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. [SNOA]

