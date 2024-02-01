Market cap of Guardion Health Sciences Inc [GHSI] reaches 10.73M – now what?

Guardion Health Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: GHSI] gained 55.76% on the last trading session, reaching $8.38 price per share at the time. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 6:13 PM that Guardion Health Sciences Announces Entry into Definitive Agreement to Sell its Well-Known Viactiv® Brand and Business to Doctor’s Best Inc.

Robert Weingarten, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, “As we have previously announced, in light of continuing market conditions and economic realities, the Board of Directors has been exploring a diverse range of strategic transaction options for more than a year in an effort to deliver enhanced value to our stockholders, including a sale of the Company and/or its Viactiv® brand and business. In that regard, as previously announced, the Company engaged Alantra, LLC, an experienced and successful international healthcare investment banking firm, as the Company’s exclusive financial advisor to assist with the strategic review and transaction process, and this transaction represents a culmination of this extensive review process. The Company’s Board of Directors unanimously believes that this transaction is in the best interests of the Company’s stockholders.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.03K shares, GHSI reached a trading volume of 11752339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GHSI shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GHSI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardion Health Sciences Inc is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for GHSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc [GHSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 62.72. With this latest performance, GHSI shares gained by 56.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GHSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.20 for Guardion Health Sciences Inc [GHSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.58, while it was recorded at 5.91 for the last single week of trading, and 6.58 for the last 200 days.

Guardion Health Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.26 and a Current Ratio set at 8.97.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Guardion Health Sciences Inc posted -1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GHSI.

