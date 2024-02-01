Market cap of Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] reaches 1.41B – now what?

Digital World Acquisition Corp [NASDAQ: DWAC] gained 0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $37.95 price per share at the time. The company report on December 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM that Digital World Acquisition Corp. and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. Announce filing of Amendment No. 2 to the Form S-4 Registration Statement, Marking a Significant Milestone in their Proposed Business Combination.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (“Digital World” or the “Company”) and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (“TMTG”) announced today the filing by DWAC of Amendment No. 2 to the Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Registration Statement”), which includes a preliminary proxy statement of the Company, and a prospectus in connection with the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) with TMTG. Such filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) marks another important milestone in the proposed Business Combination, which Digital World and TMTG expect to consummate as soon as the first quarter of 2024.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The Registration Statement has not yet become effective and the information contained therein is subject to change.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 4902930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp is set at 5.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

Trading performance analysis for DWAC stock

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.52. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 116.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 128.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.76 for Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.68, while it was recorded at 37.01 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Digital World Acquisition Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.06 and a Current Ratio set at 0.06.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Digital World Acquisition Corp [DWAC]

The top three institutional holders of DWAC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DWAC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DWAC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.