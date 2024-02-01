Market cap of China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] reaches 4.88M – now what?

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: CPHI] loss -0.65% or 0.0 points to close at $0.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4258093 shares. The company report on November 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that China Pharma Holdings, Inc. Announced the Completion of Third Party Testing of Dry Eye Disease Therapeutic Device.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: CPHI) (“China Pharma”, or the “Company”), an NYSE American-listed corporation with a fully-integrated specialty pharmaceuticals subsidiary based in China, today announced that its Dry Eye Disease (DED) therapeutic device has passed third-party testing and is preparing to apply for market launch to the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China.

According to a disclosure by the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center on June 6, 2023, an epidemiological survey of DED showed that approximately 344 million patients are suffering from DED worldwide, accounting for 30% of the total number of ophthalmic outpatient visits, with an annual increase of 10%. There are about 80 million DED patients in China, ranking second in ophthalmic diseases.

The daily chart for CPHI points out that the company has recorded -71.36% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, CPHI reached to a volume of 4258093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]:

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2010.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Pharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CPHI stock

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.46. With this latest performance, CPHI shares dropped by -23.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.89 for China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1048, while it was recorded at 0.0946 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2156 for the last 200 days.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.29 and a Current Ratio set at 0.82.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, China Pharma Holdings Inc. posted 1.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.57/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for China Pharma Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at China Pharma Holdings Inc. [CPHI]

