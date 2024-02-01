Market cap of Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] reaches 1.89B – now what?

Brinker International, Inc. [NYSE: EAT] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 5.16 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $42.79. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 6:45 AM that BRINKER INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2024 RESULTS; AND UPDATES FISCAL 2024 GUIDANCE.

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended December 27, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5016356 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brinker International, Inc. stands at 3.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.64%.

The market cap for EAT stock reached $1.89 billion, with 44.60 million shares outstanding and 43.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 5016356 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $43.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.75. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Brinker International, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International, Inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 11.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.17.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.27. With this latest performance, EAT shares dropped by -0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.73 for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.80, while it was recorded at 40.69 for the last single week of trading, and 36.56 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Brinker International, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.17 and a Current Ratio set at 0.36.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International, Inc. posted 0.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International, Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International, Inc. [EAT]

