Market cap of American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] reaches 41.09B – now what?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] loss -0.38% on the last trading session, reaching $78.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 11:15 AM that AEP Receives Top Customer Service Awards from EEI and Key Business Customers.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) received three Outstanding Customer Engagement awards today from the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) and national key accounts customers. This is the eighth time that AEP has received EEI’s top award for providing multi-site customers with superior service.

“It’s a key priority for AEP to build and maintain strong relationships with our customers and provide them with exceptional service, which also helps drive growth in our local economies,” said Peggy Simmons, AEP’s executive vice president – Utilities. “We are honored to be recognized by our national accounts customers and the Edison Electric Institute with these prestigious awards.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.57M shares, AEP reached a trading volume of 3597479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $86.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -3.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.24, while it was recorded at 78.18 for the last single week of trading, and 81.69 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.44 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.99/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 3.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AEP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AEP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.